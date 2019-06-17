Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma is counted amongst the most talented actors who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with her phenomenal acting skills on-screens. Reports reveal that the actor is expected to play a woman cop in her next film.

Anushka Sharma to appear as a cop in her next film?

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma is among the most stylish and followed actors of the industry. Rather it is about giving fashion goals to her fans or astonishing everyone with her talent on-screen, the actor knows how to sway everyone. Recently, the reports reveal that Anushka Sharma will soon join the league of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rani Mukerji and might appear as a female cop in her next film.

Reports reveal that Anushka Sharma liked the script and will soon announce about her next project officially. Anushka Sharma is very particular about her work and has always chosen for scripts rich in terms of quality and content and it seems that after Zero, the actor has found something brilliant and will be seen portraying the role of a women police officer.

Reports also revealed that this project is very close to the heart of the actor as it is unique and interesting moreover it will feature the actor in a never seen before look.

Anushka Sharma is among the most hardworking actors as whenever she appears on the screens she makes sure to deliver something unexpected and unique. The actor loves to step out of her comfort zone and tries her best to justify her character in her films.

Starting from Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, NH10, PK, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil to Sui Dhaga, the hottie has always proved herself whenever she appears on-screen. Moreover, the actor has a huge fan base and keeps updating them with her hot and sexy upgrades.

