Actor-producer Anushka Sharma, who has produced films like NH10, Phillauri, and Pari, has over the years proved that she is not only a phenomenal actor but is also a smart and responsible producer who delivers path-breaking films through her production house. The diva, who is known for creating unique and powerful content under her production house, Clean Slate Films, has been honored with one of the most prestigious awards of cinema, The Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2018 for exceptional contribution to Indian cinema through her powerful films which have broken stereotypes in Bollywood.

The first film under the banner of Anushka Sharma’s Clean Slate Films was a critically acclaimed thriller which also was a commercial hit followed by romantic tale Phillauri and horror flick Pari which wooed the audience because of the unique and fresh content. Their company Clean Slate Films, made with her brother Karnesh Sharma, began their production journey with the hugely successful NH10 and have been extensively appreciated for experimenting with new stories and ideas. The 29-year-old actor is known for her phenomenal acting skills as well.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is India’s highest award in cinema. It is presented annually at the National Film Awards ceremony by the Directorate of Film Festivals, an organisation set up by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. First presented in 1969, the award was introduced by the Government of India to commemorate Dadasaheb Phalke’s contribution to Indian cinema. It is surely a proud moment to be honored by such a prestigious award at such young age for any actor or producer.

