Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma is celebrating her 31st birthday today. The hottie is currently planning to have a private celebration with her husband Virat Kohli in Bengaluru. Reports suggest that the two will spend the whole day with each other and have planned for an intimate dinner with each other. It seems that the couple is perfect for each other as they well respect each others feeling and often makes each other feel special by planning small surprises.

The duo tied knots with each other in the year 2017 and since then the duo leaves no stone unturned to give major couple goals to their fans. Starting from spending time with each other on vacations to accompanying each other in cricket matches and award functions. The couple has never left a single moment of grabbing attention.

Talking about work front, cricketer Virat Kohli is currently busy with Indian Premier League 2019. At the same time, the cricketer is also busy preparing for the World Cup this year. Anushka last appeared in the film Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. However, the film failed to do wonders at the box office as well as the hearts of the fans.

Anushka Sharma is among the highest paid actors of the industry who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with her versatile roles. The actor did her debut with the film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi with Shah Rukh Khan in 2008. Since 2008, the actor has delivered major hit films like Band Baaja Baaraat, PK, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Sanju and many more.

The actor is also serving as a brand ambassador for various brands and products and recently launched her clothing brand for women in the name of Nush. She is also the co-founder of production company Clean State Films and misses no chance of hitting the favourite list of her fans.

