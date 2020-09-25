Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma trolled: The sixth match of IPL 2020 between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore was one such match where nothing worked out for Virat Kohli. He had a forgettable day at the workplace and would be hoping to proceed onward as fast as could be expected under the circumstances.He dropped Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul twice and the latter went on to make his Indian captain pay a big price for the same. Rahul was on 83 and 89 when he was dropped by Virat Kohli and proceeded to crush an unbeaten 132 off only 69 balls. His staggering knock was studded with 14 fours and seven sixes.

The cricket fans did not waste the rare opportunity of trolling the batting superstar.Twitter was flooded with trolls calling out Virat for his poor efficiency together with many dragging Anushka into it. Some joked about how after watching this catch ,Anushka would think twice before handing over their child to Virat whereas many went to say that she’s being a distraction in his life. Some even connected it to Virat’s focus being diverted resulting from a number of Bollywood A-listers’ names being surfaced amid NCB’s Bollywood-drug nexus.

Another main reason why Anushka’s name got dragged into Virat’s RCB loss is also because Sunil Gavaskar passed a sleazy comment during his commentary when Virat dropped the catch, Sunil Gavasker said, “Inhone lockdown me to bas Anushka ki gendon ki practice ki hai’, perhaps suggesting at the viral video where Anushka was seen bowling to Virat during a practice session. Here, take a look at all of the drama that emerged on Twitter after Virat dropped the catch in the IPL match.

ALSO READ: Playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam’s health condition ‘extremely critical’

#AnushkaSharma #RCB

People trolling anushka sharma for virat kohli's bad performance

le anushka to virat be like pic.twitter.com/W9fUclwsbl — Pranav (@sawarkar_pranav) September 25, 2020

ALSO READ: IPL 2020: KL Rahul’s century, bowlers help KXIP 97 runs-win against RCB