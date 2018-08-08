Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, who last year got hitched to Indian skipper Virat Kohli in a private wedding in Italy, got badly trolled on social media after a photo of her posing with the Indian cricket team in London at High Commission of India.

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, who last year got hitched to Indian skipper Virat Kohli in a private wedding in Italy, got badly trolled on social media after a photo of her posing with the Indian cricket team in London at High Commission of India. In the photo, we see the NH10 actress posing with the entire Indian cricket team with players like Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Bumrah, among others along with their coach Ravi Shastri.

Soon after the photo was shared by BCCI’s official Twitter handle, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and BCCI faced a lot of heat on social media as people very extremely angry on the part that if Anushka Sharma was present there then why not the wives or partners of other players.

#TeamIndia members at the High Commission of India in London. pic.twitter.com/tUhaGkSQfe — BCCI (@BCCI) August 7, 2018

Some people were also annoyed as according to the latest rule by BCCI, players were not supposed to get their wives on official tours during the test matches as they will get distracted and Virat was still accompanied by Anushka Sharma. According to the guidelines by the BCCI, wives were allowed to be with their partners only for two weeks during tours which exceed 45 days. Some users were also miffed by the fact that Anushka Sharma was standing in the first row while the vice-captain of the Indian cricket team was standing in the last row.

Anushka has accompanied Virat on the England tour and was also seen cheering for him during the matches. On the work front, Anushka, who was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju, will be next seen in Varun Dhawan-starrer Sui Dhaaga. The film is slated to release next year and is one of the most anticipated films. Varun and Anushka will be seen together in a film for the first time.

