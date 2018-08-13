Anushka Sharma on being trolled after she was spotted at an official event of Team India in London has come out taking on the trolls. The Sultan actress stressed that whatever happened was within the guidelines and appealed to not make a hue and cry about the incident.

BCCI posted a picture of the Indian team with Anushka standing right in front with Kohli, via its Twitter handle, and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane standing at the back.

Days after Bollywood actor and wife of Indian cricket skipper Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma came at the receiving end of a twitter storm for attending a dinner event at the High Commission of India in London, she downplayed the ridicule that came her way by calling it a mere “trolling activity”.

However, the Sultan actress stressed that whatever happened was within the guidelines and appealed to not make a hue and cry about the incident.

“Clarification has been made by whoever had to make it.This was a trolling activity.I don’t react to trolls.Whatever happened, happened within guidelines. Let’s not make a hue and cry about it,”Anushka Sharma was quoted as saying by ANI.

"Clarification has been made by whoever had to make it.This was a trolling activity.I don't react to trolls.Whatever happened, happened within guidelines. Let's not make a hue&cry about it:Anushka Sharma on attending gathering hosted by Indian High Commission for Indian team in UK

What is the incident? Why Twitterati lashed out at Anushka Sharma?

The Indian team was at the High Commission of India in London for a dinner event.

The Indian team was at the High Commission of India in London for a dinner event.

The actress and the BCCI were trolled with many pointing out the oddity in seeing a player’s wife among the whole team. Many users slammed the Indian cricket team saying that the Indian team was at London to meet the Indian High Commissioner and not to attend a family function.

Many users made fun of the actress saying Anushka should be selected as the 11th player of the team.

Is anushka sharma team member of indian cricket team??? What a joke. Why is she in this photo — Malav Sutaria (@malavsutaria) August 8, 2018

Why @BCCI allows someones wife at official tour…. Please confirm Is your team mens are at work or on honeymoon — Nishant (@NishNishantkr) August 7, 2018

