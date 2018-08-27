Bollywood actors Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan are leaving no stone unturned to make 'Sui Dhaga: Made in India' a success. This time, during the press conference of the movie, Anushka Sharma shed a light on the life of craftsmen and said that despite several difficulties in craftsmen's life, it's commendable to see their hard work and zeal towards their work.

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan are on a promotional spree for their upcoming film ‘Sui Dhaga-Made In India’. The actors are leaving no stone unturned to make theír movie promotions successful. Based on a story of an innocent village folk Mauji and Mamta living in heartland India with big dreams, the director Sharat Katariya has tried to capture the genuine small-town essence in his film and made it as authentic as possible.

Anushka plays an embroiderer, whereas Varun has essayed a role of a tailor from India.

During a press conference of the movie, applauding the craftsmen of India, Anushka Sharma said that craftsmen work all day and night and director Sharat wanted to showcase despite difficulties how a craftsman cope with the harsh realities. During their reccee, they came to know that several used the bright street lights to aid their professional needs. That’s what they wanted to capture this in the film.

Elaborating on their characters, Varun Dhawan added that Mauji and Mamta’s character is based on their dedication, ambition and entrepreneur spirit to make big in the sewing industry. To make it look real, they shot several sewing and embroidering scenes using the street lights of Chanderi and they were really touching. Sharat had got some very heartfelt moments while shooting those scenes.

Varun and Anushka is the most awaited on-screen jodi of 2018. They have been paired up for the first time under the banner of YRF’s entertainer. They will be seen for the National Award winning producer-director combo of Maneesh Sharma and Sharat Katariya. This combo directed their blockbuster ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’.

The film is a salute to the inherent entrepreneurial spirit that the youth of India and local artisans. The movie is all set to release on September 28 this year, before Gandhi Jayanti.

