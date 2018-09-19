Actors Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan came up with an interesting challenge in order to promote thier upcoming film tilled Sui Dhaaga, and that is how fast can people thread a needle. The challenge has gone viral on social media and many people have been seen doing the challenge with full zeal. The film is scheduled to be released on September 28.

In order to promote thier upcoming film, actors Actors Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan have come up with an interesting challenge. and that is, how fast can people thread a needle. The challenge has gone viral on social media and many people have been seen doing the challenge with full zeal. Anushka had nominated many stars for the challenge, including the King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan.

Superstar Akshay Kumar was nominated for the challenge. Taking up the challenge on social media, Akshay shared doing the task on his official Twitter handle. In the video, he was seen with a needle and a thread and was also found struggling to complete the task. Alas, after multiple attempts, the actor accepted the defeat and finally gave up.

We want to see how fast you can thread a needle! Take on the #SuiDhaagaChallenge & Share your videos on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram tagging @yrf, @suidhaagafilm with #SuiDhaagaChallenge & nominate your friends! Kya aap mein hai woh baat? 😀 I nominate @akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/frW7QNG2KC — Varun MAUJI Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 17, 2018

जिसका काम उसी को साजे और करे तो डंडा बाजे 😬

Mauji bhai @Varun_dvn here’s my attempt at the #SuiDhaagaChallenge, not as easy as it looks. I now nominate @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/IkAoDrQCFt — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 18, 2018

Hey Mauji and Mamta! Here's my video of #SuiDhaagaChallenge 🙈❤

It took me just few seconds to complete this challenge 😎😂❤

Good luck for Sui dhaaga and lots of love! 💕😘

I further nominate @akankshavarun13 & @VarunsDoll_ 😉❤@Varun_dvn @AnushkaSharma @SuiDhaagaFilm pic.twitter.com/PRE4N17ahC — Pranjal | Sui dhaaga🇮🇳 (@pranjal_24dvn) September 17, 2018

The actor, popularly known as Khiladi Kumar with his charming style said that it would have been easier if he would have been asked to jump from a building instead of threading the needle.

Just like Anushka, Akshay also nominated other well known public figures for the interesting yet funny challenge, he nominated legendary Sachin Tendulkar for the challenge.

Besides that, many fans and followers have accepted the challenge and shared thier video on social media, in which they were seen, rather trying their level best to thread a needle.

