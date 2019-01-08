Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli together celebrate the historic Down Under victory, by cutting a cake. The adorable couple leaves no chance of giving major couple goals on the Internet and the super cute wifey also supports her husband in his every deed.

After winning the Historic Down Under series, the couple celebrates the victory in a charming way. Recently the couple’s photograph cutting the cake has gone viral and is currently winning millions of hearts on the Internet. Anushka Sharma recently took to her official Instagram handle to cheer up his husband, by sharing a teams pic with an adorable caption. The super cute wifey leaves no stone unturned to praise her husband and always supports him in every deed. In just an hour of the upload, the picture garnered massive likes, which proves that the fans eagerly wait for their charming photos.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli miss no chance of giving major couple goals on social media. Anushka Sharma is one of the highest paid actors of the B-town and has been applauded with various awards. The actor did her Bollywood debut with the romantic movie– Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi with Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan in the year 2008 since then she has been serving the industry with her hit films. The hardworking actor got married to the cricketer Virat Kohli in 2017 and is among the top favourite couples of the industry.

