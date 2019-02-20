Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Instagram photos: In the latest photograph, Pari actor Anushka Sharma and India's cricket team captain Virat Kohli can be seen walking hand-in-hand together. The two can be seen twinning in white. The couple looks beautiful together. Anushka Sharma wore white top with denims while Virat Kohli looks dapper in white with black track pants.

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Instagram photos: The much-loved couple of tinsel town has never failed to give relationship goals. Be it their vacay photos or simple outing, the couple has made sure to spend quality time together. The latest photograph is also no different which is doing the rounds on the social media. In the photograph, Pari actor Anushka Sharma and India’s cricket team captain Virat Kohli can be seen walking hand-in-hand together. Besides this, the couple’s love from each other is evident from the choice of outfit that they chose to wear. In the photograph, the duo can be seen twinning in white. Seems like before heading out they both decided their outfit and nailed all the couple goals effortlessly.

The duo was snapped at the airport. However, what lovely about this photograph is that Virat Kohli can’t simply take his eyes off from Anushka Sharma. The duo looks extremely adorable with each other. It is another addition of a memorable photograph to a set of photo album.

This is not the first time that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have come together for paparazzi. They have been clicked together endlessly at various occasions. Like every couple, these two seemed to be inseparable from each other.

Check out their photographs across the social media which took the Internet by storm.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in 2017 at Lake Como Palace in Italy. The couple’s wedding was kept a secret from the media’s attention. The couple’s marriage created a lot of frenzy among the media persons. The couple looked extremely beautiful together in the first photograph of their wedding.

