Indian men's cricket team captain Virat Kohli garnered all the attention on Tuesday, as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, sharing the country's highest sporting honour. He was accompanied by his wife Anushka Sharma, and his mother Saroj Kohli and his elder brother Vikas.

With that, the world’s No.1 Test batsman Kohli becomes the 3rd Indian cricketer to get the honour

As the Indian men’s cricket team captain Virat Kohli received the highest sporting honour, the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award on Tuesday, September 25, by President of India Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi, the cricket star was cheered by his wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, his mother Saroj Kohli and his elder brother Vikas. With that, the world’s No.1 Test batsman Kohli becomes the 3rd Indian cricketer to get the honour.

Besides, Kohli, Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu also on Tuesday was conferred with the Khel Ratna Award by President Kovind at the prestigious ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. At the ceremony, Anushka was seen wearing a golden and black saree, paired with a beautiful bun and golden jhumkas. The couple has been spending a lot of time in the national capital and had also posted recently of having a gala time while doing lunch in South Delhi.

ALSO READ: Cricket captain Virat Kohli receives Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award from President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind awards Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award to Indian skipper Virat Kohli at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/mIrP46Wpom — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2018

#PresidentKovind confers the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award 2018 upon Shri Virat Kohli in recognition of his outstanding achievements in Cricket •Captain of India Cricket team. Player of tournament in ICC World T20-2016 •23 Centuries and 19 Half Centuries in Test Cricket pic.twitter.com/xYg7I3kHzS — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 25, 2018

Great lunch today at @nueva_world, food was outstanding and the company couldn't have been better. ❤ Great place for food lovers like us. 😋👌 #Favourite #Nueva

PS- Don't miss the chimichuri mushrooms! 😀 pic.twitter.com/BhYQP2at23 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 23, 2018

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s secret shoot of an upcoming advertisement, see photos

The Khel Ratna Award is the highest sporting award, which is usually given to 2 athletes. Kohli’s name was recommended by BCCI, but he missed it in 2016 as the award was given to wrestler Sakshi Malik and gymnast Deepa Karmakar.

The bold and dashing 29-year old Kohli has 6147 runs in 71 Tests with 23 centuries and 9779 runs in 211 ODIs, as reported by The Hindustan Times.

He has also received the Aruna Award in the year 2013 and has also been a recipient of Padma Shri, which was presented to him 2017.

ALSO READ: We bet you can’t keep calm after seeing Sunny Leone’s this hot photo

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More