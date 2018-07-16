Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma has shared a brand new photo with Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and it is all about hugs and cuddles. In the photo, Anushka can be seen embracing Virat from behind while he is looking dapper as he looks away from the camera. Workwise, Anushka will be next seen in Sui Dhaaga along with Varun Dhawan.

When Bollywood meets cricket, entertainment is surely guaranteed. Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, popularly known as Virushka, are one of the most adorable and loved couples. After years of speculations, the couple had surprised millions of their fans with their secret destination wedding in Italy. Be it her movie release or he’s representing India on the cricket field, the duo does not back down from extending their love and support for each other and give major relationship goals.

As Anushka takes the much-needed break from her shooting schedule to support Virat and Indian cricket team in England, the diva posted an adorable photo of the duo on her official Instagram page that has garnered 1.9 million likes in less than 24 hours. In the photo, Anushka can be seen hugging Virat from behind while he looks like an absolute stunner in a white t-shirt styled with sunglasses.

Earlier this week, Virat had shared another breathtaking photo on his official Instagram account. Dressed in a blue plaid shirt paired with black t-shirt, Anushka can be seen planting a kiss on Virat’s cheek. Sharing the photo, Virat had cutely captioned, “Day out with my beauty!” Ain’t the duo extremely adorable?!

Speaking about Anushka Sharma, Virat had earlier stated that he has realised a lot of things in the past few years since he has been with her. Since Anushka is a very spiritual person, he has sort of drifted on that path as well. He further added that if is meant to do this in his every lifetime, he would do it 100 times over as it is a blessing.

