Bollywood beauty Anushka Sharma and Indian Cricket team captain Virat Kohli is one of the happiest and most adorable celebrity couples. The duo are just perfectly perfect for each other and you can never get enough of them. Smitten by their dreamy love story, the fans also wish for more! Well, the couple has once again treated fans with a gorgeous photo of them having a gala time in Sydney.

A match made in heaven, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma is a perfect example of a blessed couple. The adorable duo complement each other and most importantly make each other happy! Well, that is what Anushka feels too. The diva took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of them together posing lovingly for the camera. While Virat Kohli can be seen in his own charm, Anushka Sharma can be seen blissfully cuddling. While Virat Kohli holds his woman with utmost pride, Anushka Sharma is cheerfully holding him back. Take a look!

Mrs and Mr Kohli are not just one of the hottest couples in the town but are also one of the happiest one and well, that is what matters the most. On that note, here are some other aww-dorable stills of the duo!

