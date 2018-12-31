As the year passing by comes to an end, one of the most loved and adored couples of India Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have jet off to Sydney to celebrate the new years eve. On December 31, Virat surprised everyone by sharing an adorable photo of the duo in which she can be seen posing for a selfie. Needless to say, the couple looks picture-perfect together in the selfie.

If there was an award for being the cutest couple of 2018 in India, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli would be leading the race. Post Zero’s release, the duo have now jet off to Sydney to ring in 2019 and celebrate the new years eve. As a pleasant surprise for all Virushka fans, Virat took to his official Instagram account to share an adorable photo of the duo.

Being their cute and goofy self, Virat and Anushka look picture-perfect together posing for a selfie. Looking at the duo, we cannot imagine that the duo has been married for more than a year. Garnering more than a million likes, the photo is taking social media by storm and giving everyone couple goals.

Earlier, Virat and Anushka made everyone’s hearts flutter when they shared unseen photos and videos from their dreamy wedding in 2017. Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor in a recent interview admitted that she got teary-eyed when she saw the wedding photos of the duo and we can completely relate to it.

