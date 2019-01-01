Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma has wished everyone happy new year with an adorable photo on social media. In the photo shared by Anushka, she can be seen posing with her husband and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli. Posing under the bright sun, the duo look picture-perfect together. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are celebrating the festive occasion in Sydney.

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma are a match made in heaven. Whenever the duo comes together, social media users just cannot stop adoring their cute chemistry and how good they look with each other. As the duo ring in the new year in Sydney, they are leaving no stone unturned to make everyone go awww with their latest photos.

As a pleasant surprise for all Virushka fans, Anushka Sharma took to her official Instagram account an hour ago to share their latest photo and they look simply beautiful. Dressed in a floral pink collared dress, Anushka looks stunning in minimal makeup details and middle-parted hair while Virat looks dapper in a semi-formal attire styled with sunglasses. Posing under the bright sun, the couple looks picture-perfect in the still.

Before this, Virat broke the Internet last night when he shared photos of their new years eve’s celebration. Looking at the photos, one can understand why Anushka and Virat are one of the most loved couples of India. On the professional front, Anushka was recently seen in the film Zero co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She is yet to announce her next film project.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More