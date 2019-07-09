Celebrity couple Anushka Sharma is currently in Manchester rooting for husband Virat Kohli and Team India. As a result, fans are getting treated with adorable photos and now new photos have surfaced on social media. In the photo, the couple can be seen twinning in black and white.

Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli represent best of both worlds and are on top of their game in their respective careers. While Anushka has currently taken a break after 3 consecutive releases in 2018, Virat as Indian cricket captain is leading Team India towards World Cup 2019. Ahead of India’s semi-final match with New Zealand today, a photo of the couple twinning in black and white has gone viral on social media.

In a photo shared by celebrity photographer Manav Manglani, Anushka can be seen acing the fashion game in a white Stella Mccartney t-shirt with black shorts and white sneakers. To top off the look, she has opted for oval framed sunglasses and a black satchel bag. Complementing her to the T, Virat looks dapper in a white t-shirt and black knee-length shorts paired with white sneakers and sunglasses. Needless to say, the duo looks picture-perfect together and we cannot get enough of them.

Another photo going viral on social media features the duo smiling for the camera as they pose with an adorable dog. Their bright smiles and the cute expressions of the dog are sure to brighten up your mood and leave a smile on your face.

Take a look at Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s latest photos here:

Earlier, the actor was trolled for asking what is the signal for a four during a cricket match. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in 2017 and have shared the screen space in ads for brands like Myntra, Manyavar Mohey, Google Duo and Head & Shoulders. On the work front, Anushka Sharma is yet to announce her next film after the drab performance of her last release Zero co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App