The 21-day lockdown imposed by the Government of India has brought the country to a significant halt. All shops and offices, barring associated with essential services, are closed. One of the largest film industries in the world-Bollywood has also temporarily shut its operations, which means that all the actors have finally taken sometime off their busy schedule to spend some quality time with their family. Amid the coronavirus lockdown, one celebrity couple that has been giving everyone a ray of positivity is Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.
Since Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are finally home and together, they have been treating their fans with a lot of photos and regular updates on how they are spending their time in quarantine. On the occasion of Ram Navami today, Anushka wished everyone Happy Ram Navami with an adorable photo on her Instagram story. In the app, we can see staple Ram Navami dishes, i.e Poori, Chole and Halwa.
Not just this, Virat Kohli also shared a few photos of the couple in which they can be seen lazing around on the couch and making goofy faces. Sharing the photos on his Instagram story, Virat wrote in the caption that their smiles maybe fake but they are not. A few days back, Anushka had also shared a photo in which she can be seen giving Virat a haircut.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have also pledged to donate for PM CARES fund as well as the Maharastra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. In an open statement, the couple shared that their hearts ache after looking at the plight of so many people and hope that their contribution will help in easing the pain in some way.
Every dark cloud had a silver lining. And this time, while it may seem like the worst time and in so many ways it actually is, has also forcefully made us all stop and deal with things we might have been running away from because either we were ‘busy’ or it was convenient to say we were 'busy'. If this time is respected for what it is, it will enable more light to shine through. This time has also made us all realise what's truly important. For me just having food, water and a roof over my head and the good health of my family seems MOST important. Everything else is a bonus that I bow my head in gratitude for. But, that which we call 'basic' is not so basic for everyone after looking at all the people who struggle for just those few things. My prayers with them and their families. May everyone be safe and secure. This time has surely made me more reflective. This need to stay at home with your loved ones has been forced upon the entire world but there is a deep lesson for us all. There is a lesson to strive for work and life balance ( I've valued and strived for this dearly for many years now ), there is a lesson to devote more time in things that actually matter. Today, when I'm surrounded by all the blessings in my life, I just want to tell everyone how much compassion I feel for everyone who I see suffer. I want to help as many possible in the best of my abilities. I feel pride in our resilience to be better human beings. I can instinctively feel this in and around me. We will all have our individual and subjective lessons from this time and hopefully, such lessons will continuously stay with us all.