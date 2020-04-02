Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have shared how they are celebrating amid coronavirus lockdown. Check out the photos they have shared photos on their Instagram accounts-

The 21-day lockdown imposed by the Government of India has brought the country to a significant halt. All shops and offices, barring associated with essential services, are closed. One of the largest film industries in the world-Bollywood has also temporarily shut its operations, which means that all the actors have finally taken sometime off their busy schedule to spend some quality time with their family. Amid the coronavirus lockdown, one celebrity couple that has been giving everyone a ray of positivity is Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Since Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are finally home and together, they have been treating their fans with a lot of photos and regular updates on how they are spending their time in quarantine. On the occasion of Ram Navami today, Anushka wished everyone Happy Ram Navami with an adorable photo on her Instagram story. In the app, we can see staple Ram Navami dishes, i.e Poori, Chole and Halwa.

Not just this, Virat Kohli also shared a few photos of the couple in which they can be seen lazing around on the couch and making goofy faces. Sharing the photos on his Instagram story, Virat wrote in the caption that their smiles maybe fake but they are not. A few days back, Anushka had also shared a photo in which she can be seen giving Virat a haircut.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have also pledged to donate for PM CARES fund as well as the Maharastra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. In an open statement, the couple shared that their hearts ache after looking at the plight of so many people and hope that their contribution will help in easing the pain in some way.

