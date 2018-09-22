Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma know exactly how to sneak out time of their busy schedules. On Saturday, the couple was clicked outside Filmcity. The couple was apparently shooting for an upcoming advertisement. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared the latest photo of the duo on his official Instagram account and revealed that they do not want to disclose the project. Take a look.

The much-loved couple of the tinsel town Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma never miss an opportunity to spend some quality time. Be it secret vacations or Virat’s International cricket test matches, the duo has always made sure to take some time out of their busy schedules for each other. Bollywood beauty Anushka, who is currently busy in promoting Sui Dhaaga with Varun Dhawan, was recently snapped with her husband Virat Kohli outside Filmcity. The paparazzi caught their glimpse when they were standing outside the premise. The duo was apparently shooting for an advertisement related to dogs. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared the latest photo where the duo can be seen posing for the camera.

As per the Instagram post of Viral Bhayani, the power couple did not allow the shutterbugs to click their photos while filming an ad shoot as they didn’t want to reveal the shoot. In the photograph, Anushka Sharma can be seen wearing a blue coloured outfit with the red and white stripes. While Virat looks dapper in his army print T-shirt and black track pants and white sneakers.

However, the photos from the shoot soon got viral on social media and revealed their look. In the photos surfacing on social media, the duo can be seen donning ethnic outfits and look absolutely phenomenal.

It was only on Friday that Virat Kohli started a speculation over his Bollywood debut after posting a poster titled The Trailer: The Movie.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were last seen together in a wedding clothing brand Manyavaar. The advertisement took the Internet by storm and the netizens couldn’t get enough of their chemistry.

Check out the couple’s lovely photographs

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will be next seen in Sui Dhaaga opposite to Varun Dhawan. The actor-producer recently received the Smita Patil Award. While addressing the 34th edition of the Priyadarshini Academy Global Awards 2018 ceremony, Anushka Sharma said that the award has validated her choices that she had made so far.

