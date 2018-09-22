The much-loved couple of the tinsel town Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma never miss an opportunity to spend some quality time. Be it secret vacations or Virat’s International cricket test matches, the duo has always made sure to take some time out of their busy schedules for each other. Bollywood beauty Anushka, who is currently busy in promoting Sui Dhaaga with Varun Dhawan, was recently snapped with her husband Virat Kohli outside Filmcity. The paparazzi caught their glimpse when they were standing outside the premise. The duo was apparently shooting for an advertisement related to dogs. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared the latest photo where the duo can be seen posing for the camera.

As per the Instagram post of Viral Bhayani, the power couple did not allow the shutterbugs to click their photos while filming an ad shoot as they didn’t want to reveal the shoot. In the photograph, Anushka Sharma can be seen wearing a blue coloured outfit with the red and white stripes. While Virat looks dapper in his army print T-shirt and black track pants and white sneakers.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma snapped after several hours of waiting yesterday at Film City. This was a lovely picture and the couple agreed to pose on one condition that we do not take any pictures while they were filming as they did not want to reveal the look of the ad campaign– and that's where we missed some very cool pictures. Yep!!!!There was this amazing picture of Anushka with lot of street dogs around her. Dog's have a great sense of royalty and they dont care if it is the captain of the Indian team or the leading lady of Bollywood cinema, once you feed them then they become your royal fans and friends. Both Anushka and Virat are animal lovers as Anushka started her animal shelter this year on her birthday after she was greatly influenced by the words of #DalaiLama and even Virat has a family of 15 dogs at Charlie's Animal Rescue Centre at Jakkar in Bangalore. We got the picture around midnight yesterday when they left for home. #exclusive #anushkasharma #viratkohli #animalcare @viralbhayani

However, the photos from the shoot soon got viral on social media and revealed their look. In the photos surfacing on social media, the duo can be seen donning ethnic outfits and look absolutely phenomenal.

It was only on Friday that Virat Kohli started a speculation over his Bollywood debut after posting a poster titled The Trailer: The Movie. 

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were last seen together in a wedding clothing brand Manyavaar. The advertisement took the Internet by storm and the netizens couldn’t get enough of their chemistry.

Check out the couple’s lovely photographs

Happy friendships day 🐵❣️👫

Meal with the bestest! ♥️♥️♥️

Day out with my beauty! 🤩♥️

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will be next seen in Sui Dhaaga opposite to Varun Dhawan.  The actor-producer recently received the Smita Patil Award.  While addressing the 34th edition of the Priyadarshini Academy Global Awards 2018 ceremony, Anushka Sharma said that the award has validated her choices that she had made so far.   

