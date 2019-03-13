Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli video: Bollywood actors Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood. A Throwback video of the duo is going viral in which the Zero actor can be seen pulling her husband's cheek while they speed boat on a vacation.

Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli video: Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are a match made in heaven. Despite their busy schedules, the duo manage to slip in some time for each other and melt hearts with their adorable chemistry. As a pleasant surprise for all Virushka fans, a video has gone viral in which the couple can be seen having a gala time on a speed boat ride. However, the highlight of the video is when Anushka decides to take Virat by a surprise and pull his cheeks.

The video is apparently from Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s recent Swiss vacation. The video is pure joy and is set to make you smile ear to ear. As the video continues to take social media by storm, fans cannot stop adoring the duo together. However, it is not the first time that Viral Kohli and Anushka Sharma have given major couple goals with their latest photos.

From lending support to each other to their dreamy vacation photos, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most loved and adored couples of Bollywood. After hiding their relationship from the public eye for a long time, the couple surprised everyone with the announcement of their dreamy wedding in November 2017.

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in the film Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Helmed by Aanand L Rai, the film failed to garner a positive response from the film critics and the audience. The actor is yet to announce her next project.

