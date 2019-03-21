Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s latest ad video: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli took to his tweeter account, to express his joy towards their new television commercial for Shyam Steel for their TMT bars. The couples revealed their love secret through the medium of the ad. Have a look inside.

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s latest ad video: Zero actor Anushka Sharma and husband Virat Kolhi came up with their new television commercial, which will simply make ur day. Both the couple started garnering adorable comments since their first ad shoot for Manyavar. Virat recently shared a new ad video on Twitter and wrote, it been a joy shotting for it. This ad is for Shyam Steel for their TMT bars. The concept of the ad is to show, how the steel is as pure as love.

The ad presented Virat as a very caring husband, bringing a cup of coffee for his busy wife, Anushka. Whereas, wiffy Anushka adores him for his cute gesture and pulls on his nose. The video portrays the pure love bond between the two extreme polls who fall for each other. Watch below the full video.

There was one other video from December, shared by the same brand showed them discussing his first experiences on the cricket field and her first shot for a movie. Both the couples also seen endorsing Manyavar after which, they both tied in a knot. Virat and Anushka felt for each other after sharing a screen together for an anti-dandruff shampoo as shoot. Nitigens go gaga over the couple since they were together.

On the work front, Anushka’s last release was Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif since then, Anushka has not announced any new project but she is producing a show on Netflix. She rose to fame, after working with Shah Rukh Khan in a romantic-comedy movie, titled Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in the Year 2008, which earned her a Filmfare Award for Best Actress nomination. Being one of the most high-paid actors of the Bollywood fraternity Anushka has also ventured herself as a producer, in fact, she has her own clothing line, named Nush.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KDcwFSBB9c

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VGPmFSB8qVY

