Actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli’s beloved pet dog, named Bruno died recently. The couple announced the death news on Instagram and wrote a goodbye note along with Bruno’s photo: The caption reads, Bruno RIP. Several fans expressed their grief in the comment section, a user wrote: Sad to hear the death of Bruno, while others left heart emojis.
Virat also shared Bruno’s photo and wrote: Bruno graced their lives for 11 years but made the connection for a lifetime. God bless his soul, gone to a better place, RIP. Their love for dogs can be seen by their recent adoption of 15 stray dogs. The duo made adoption from Charlie’s Animal Rescue Centre (CARE) in Bengaluru.
A month ago, Anushka posted a happy picture with Virat and their pet dog. She captioned it, every cloud has a silver lining, though this time seems to be the worst–people are confined to their homes but all can enable more light into their lives.
Talking about their part in the battle against COVID-19, when the first case of coronavirus was found in India, the duo posted several informative videos to create awareness. They urged their fans to maintain proper hygiene and wash their hands in every 20 minutes.
They even explained the importance of lockdown to curb the spread of the virus and asked people to observe social distancing. Meanwhile, they also donated to the PM CARES, Maharashtra CM’s fund.
Through social media, Anushka also raised her concern on mob attacking the front line workers, she said, in the time of coronavirus crisis we should stand solidarity and respect the medical staff, nurses and policemen for risking their lives to protect all.