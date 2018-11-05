Anushka Sharma wishes hubby Virat Kohli on his 30th birthday on photo-sharing platform Instagram. Dressed in all black avatar. In the picture, she is hugging Virat Kohli, who is dressed in white kurta-pyjama and a beige shawl. She has captioned her picture Thank god for his birth followed by heart emotions.

Actor Anushka Sharma made her cricketer husband Virat Kohli’s birthday extra special with an early morning Instagram post from their midnight bash at Haridwar. Talking about Sui Dhaaga actress Anushka Sharma’s latest Instagram picture, she is wishing her hubby dearest on his 30th birthday. Dressed in all black avatar. In the picture, she is hugging Virat Kohli, who is dressed in white kurta-pyjama and a beige shawl. She has captioned her picture Thank god for his birth followed by heart emotions.

The duo had tied the knot last year in December and while they are still a month away from celebrating their first marriage anniversary, the past one year has been amazing for the couple with many victories and blockbuster hits. The duo are major couple goals as they have stood by each other achievements. Despite their hectic schedule both have managed to take time out for each other and be in each other’s company as much as possible.

On the work front, Anushka is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Meanwhile, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna awardee Virat Kohli is busy with the upcoming ODI series. Check out Anushka Sharma’s love post for her hubby here:

