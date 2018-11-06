Bollywood star Anushka Sharma is again in the limelight for her latest magazine shoot which will surely leave you stunned. Shooting for the November issue of Elle India, Anushka Sharma swayed her fans with this classy look of her. She will soon be seen in the upcoming Shahrukh Khan-starrer Zero until then, Anushka chose to treat her fans with these jaw-dropping clicks.

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma has already been hogging headlines for her upcoming movie Zero, wherein she will be seen alongside superstar Shah Rukh Khan once again. Now, the gorgeous lady is again in the limelight for her latest magazine shoot which will surely leave you stunned. Shooting for the November issue of Elle India, Anushka Sharma swayed her fans with this classy look of her.

As soon as the photos from the November issue got revealed, people started praising her for her utmost elegance. The unmissable photos from the shoot belong to the cover of its November issue. The two topics she has tried to raise through this issue is MeToo movement and her immense love for dogs. In these stills, Anushka is looking stunning carrying the hottest outfits. Her short hair is adding up to the classy look, giving it an American retro touch. The best of popping color in their satin best is donned by Anushka. She is looking absolutely astonishing. Have a look:

One of the most read magazines Elle India quoted the actor saying that the MeToo movement has given the power to women to speak up about their stories. It has given them the courage to not feel ashamed about it. She also said that the workplace should be the second safest place after home. Talking about her love for dogs, she told she had a dog names Tuffy and she named him after watching the famous multi-starrer Hum Aapke Hain Koun. She was also gifted with a dog named Dude, who was a Labrador.

Not just this, she also showed her concern for the dogs and talked on the ill-treatment they face at times. Anushka said she always wanted to contribute to the welfare of animals and so she bought a piece of land in Vasind and now she is planning to utilize it for sheltering animals.

