Anushka Sharma, who was last seen in Zero, recently shared pictures drinking coffee in her self made cup which she designed during pottery classes in London. Take a look at her recent pictures–

Anushka Sharma's latest post is all about coffee in her self-made cup

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma is among the most stylish actors of the industry who leaves no chance of impressing her fans with her talent and skill. The actor is among those who like to cherish every moment of life and relish small joys. While, Virat Kohli, the captain of India cricket team was busy leading the team in the World Cup series, Anushka Sharma took out time for herself and learnt pottery.

Recently, the actor showcased her pottery skills and shared a picture of a cup of coffee with a steel saucer. Further the actor revealed in the caption that the joy of drinking the coffee in her self made cup is completely different.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are among the most adorable couples of the industry. Rather it is giving major couple goals or supporting each other in every thick and thin, both of them leaves no chance of being with each other.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma commenced her Bollywood career with the film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi with Shah Rukh Khan in 2008. Though it has been more than 10 years for Anushka Sharma serving the industry, she is counted among the leading ladies of Bollywood and leaves no stone unturned to prove herself in films. Some of her hit films include– Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Band Baaja Baaraat, Dil Dhadakne Do, Ai Dil Hai Mushkil, PK and Sanju.

Have a look at her recent pictures–

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App