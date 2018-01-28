Anushka Sharma's much anticipated supernatural thriller Pari is all set to hit the theatres on March 2, 2018, alongside John Abraham's Parmanu: The Story of Pokhram which recreates the first nuclear testing fiasco in 1998. The two big releases will go head to head during the holiday weekend of Holi. Neither of the movies has released their trailers and the fans are waiting for them in anticipation.

This year has seen some big movies clash on the same release day and for some reason, it has been a wave of movie names starting with “P”. After Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat and R. Balki’s PadMan averted the clash when Akshay Kumar shifted PadMan’s release to February 9 in order to support Bhansali struggle, there will be John Abraham’s Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran and Anushka Sharma’s Pari, which are prepared to hit theatres on March 2, 2018. The two movies will go head to head during the Holi weekend. Neither of the movies has released anything except the first look and we are hoping that trailers might be coming out soon.

Prernaa Arora, who is a co-maker on both the activities, is determined by the approaching conflict. “Ideally, I wouldn’t have liked two of my films to come together. But what to do? The troubles faced by Padmavaat have affected all of us, and we must support a film as important as Padmaavat even if it means a discomfort level for our own professional interests. So yes, two films co-produced by my banner Kriarj are coming together on the same Friday, March 2,” she said.

Prernaa says she is especially unflinching as her two movies are totally not quite the same as each other. Pari has been co-delivered under the creation pennant of Anushka Sharma’s Clean Slate Films. “Pari and Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran are such different films. It doesn’t matter who produced them as long as they get the audience they deserve. And I believe that both Pari and Parmanu individually have the heft to bring the audience in.”

While Pari highlights Anushka Sharma in a supernatural spine-chiller, Parmanu has John Abraham recreating the occasions in Pokhran amid the atomic tests in 1998. The other huge releases in March incorporate Urvashi Rautela and Karan Wahi starrer Hate Story 4 took after by Sonakshi Sinha starrer Happy Bhaag Jayegi Returns among others.