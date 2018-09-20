Anushka Sharma's fashion choices have never failed to impress the fashion police. this time too she looks beautiful in her outfit in a green coloured outfit. Yash Raj team has shared a photograph on Instagram. The actor is busy in promoting Sui Dhaga with her co-actor Varun Dhawan.

Anushka Sharma who is on a promotional spree for her upcoming movie Sui Dhaga with Varun Dhawan, is adroitly managing her appearances. Be it her ethnic attire or quirky outfits, she hardly misses an opportunity to impress the fashion experts. Yash Raj team has shared a photograph of Anushka Sharma where she can be seen looking absolutely a charming beauty in her attire.

Like every time, her outfit is simple yet stylish. She has several times promoted the comfortable wearing and this outfit is merely an addition. In the photograph, she has donned a dark green outfit with red and white stripes. The white sneakers have added a sporty look in her attire.

Anushka’s charming and instant smile has always made her to pull off attires. This time too, she looks beautiful as ever.

Take a look at some of her pictures in which she looks beautiful as ever in her choice of outfit.

Despite of suffering bulging disc, Anushka Sharma is continued to promote the Sui Dhaga promotions. Recently, on being asked about Virat Kohli and her relationship she revealed that she tried to maintain a proper balance in between her work and personal life. Their priorities were clear and they don’t judge themselves professionally.

