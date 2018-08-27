On Sunday, the Bollywood celebrities ringed in the festival of Raksha Bandhan and the internet is flooded with Bollywood celebrities’ photographs. As the fans can’t get enough of the lovely photographs of their favourite celebrities, we also come across a similar photograph of Anushka Sharma.

Anushka has shared a throwback photo of her brother. In the caption, Anushka mentioned this photograph as the best one. In the photograph, Anushka Sharma is seen hugging and smiling with her brother. Anushka looks beautiful in the photograph as she all smiles at the shutterbugs. Take a look

Don’t they look beautiful together? The 30-year-old actor recently got married to the Indian captain Virat Kohli.   The couple’s wedding was a secret affair in Italy. Only close friends and family were invited to the wedding ceremony.  

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in ‘Pari’. She was widely praised for her commendable performance. Now, she will be seen in ‘Zero’ with the  Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

