Anushka Sharma shared a picture with her go-to-buddy Ameira Punvani, in which they can be seen cuddling warmly. The blissful expression on their face perfectly defines their pampered and playful friendship. Even earlier, Anushka Sharma and Ameira Punvani have given the proof of their stronghold bond through their Instagram photos.

Bollywood beauty Anushka Sharma recently uploaded a picture, in which she can be seen hugging her close friend and designer Ameira Punvani. This picture of Anushka Sharma and Ameira Punvani will remind you of the time when you finally meet your long-distance best friend and you just can’t let her go! Ameira Punvani is a well-known Bollywood costume designer and stylist, who recently got married to FIR actor Shiv Pandit.

Bhai tu mera bhai hai 😍 @mspunvanity A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Aug 30, 2018 at 9:11am PDT

We all are aware that the dreamy wedding of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli in Italy was a reserved affair. Only a few celebrities and close relatives were invited to the wedding and the rest got invited for the reception in Mumbai. Out of those few people, Ameira was invited too. The duo in the picture leave no chance to flaunt their sisterhood and so their pure friendship is now evident to one and all. Ameira also shared few inside candids from the Anushka’s dreamy wedding on Instagram that showed their closeness.

Anushka too posted a picture of Ameira Punvani and husband Shiv Pandit on their wedding and wished them all the happiness and peace in life.

On the work front, Anushka is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie Sui Dhaaga opposite Varun Dhawan.

The Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma starrer-Sui Dhaaga is slated to release on September 28. Meanwhile, fans are waiting to see the beauty in her sizzling promotion looks.

