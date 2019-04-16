Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty has been turning up the heat with her sexy photos which have set the Internet on fire. Her photo in which she is dressed in a sexy black bikini has set social media on fire, have a look!

Telugu actress Anushka Shetty, who is popularly known for her phenomenal work in the Telugu film industry, has been setting social media on fire after her sultry photo in a sexy black bikini went viral on social media on Tuesday. In the photo, we see the Baahubali fame dressed in a sexy black bikini and is posing in a pool. Anushka Shetty, in the photo, is seen flaunting her sexy curves and hot body and her expressions are to die for! Anushka Shetty has been setting the Internet ablaze with her steamy and hot photos which have been breaking the Internet.

She is one of the most bankable actresses in the Telugu film industry who made her debut in 2005 with Telugu blockbuster Super which starred Nagarjuna Akkineni and Ayesha Takia and the film not only emerged as one of the biggest Telugu blockbusters of the year but her performance in the film was highly applauded by fans as well as film critics.

Anushka Shetty is one of the most popular faces in the Telugu film industry and has worked in more than 50 Telugu films such as Om Namo Venkatesaya, Soggade Chinni Nayana, Thakita Thakita, Chintakayala Ravi, Okka Magaadu, Bhaagamathie, among several others.

Her pathbreaking performance in S. S. Rajamouli’s blockbuster franchise Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Anushka Shetty will be next seen in Hemant Madhukar’s upcoming Telugu film Silence.

Anushka Shetty, who has more than 2 million followers on photo-sharing app Instagram keeps sharing her sexy and hot photos as well as videos on her official Instagram account which break the Internet in no time.

Anushka Shetty is one of the most popular Telugu actresses and has also worked in Tamil films such as Irandaam Ulagam, Yennai Arindhaal, Deiva Thirumagal, Vaanam, among several others. She is one of the most amazing dancers in the Telugu film industry with a massive fan base on social media.

