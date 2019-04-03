Anushka Shetty sexy photos: Bahubali actor who is all set to entertain her massive fan following with the upcoming Telugu movie Silence, helmed by Hemant Madhukar, set the Internet on fire with her photos that are too hot to handle. The gorgeous lady was last seen in Bhaagamathie as Chanchal IAS and Bhaagamathie.

Anushka Shetty sexy photos: She is hot, she is beautiful, she is one of the best-known personalities of Tollywood. Yes, she is none other than Anushka Shetty who made us fall in love with the amazing performance in Baahubali: The Beginning as Devasena. Shetty who began her acting career back in 2005 with Puri Jagannadh directorial Super, proudly bags a position in bankable actors’ list. Anushka Shetty has blockbuster movies like Deiva Thirumagal, Singham, Arundhati, Size Zero, Bahubali 2: The Conclusion, Rendu, Vettaikaran, Lakshyam, Nagavalli, Dhamarukam, Soggade Chinni Nayana, Kedi and Baladur under her belt which made her star.

The gorgeous diva who enjoys millions of fan following on social media, is thoroughly loved and praised by the audience for not only her acting and dancing skills but beauty and down to earth nature. Her alluring smile in pictures is proof that the lady is a perfect example of being a happy go lucky girl. Be it saree or western wear, her beauty gives a perfect spice to the outfits she dons in at events and movies. Take a look at the 10 sexy throwback photos of Anushka Shetty that are too hot to handle:

Bahubali star Prabhas’s chemistry with Anushka Shetty is not hidden from us all. The two who are often spotted giggling at award shows or weddings of co-star never miss a chance of creating headlines for being a relationship. Though they have never confessed but fans want the duo to tie the knot with each other.

Earlier this month, Anushka Shetty fans were left heartbroken when reports of her getting married went viral on social media. Well, it was an April fools joke for the fans by a portal online who tried pranking the audience. On the work front, Anushka Shetty who is busy shooting for her upcoming movie Silence, was seen essaying the role of Bhaagamathie and Chanchala IAS in Bhaagamathie. Jayaram, Unni Mukundan, Asha Sarath, Murali Sharma, Dhanraj, Prabhas Sreenu, Nagineedu and Devadarshini starrer Bhaagamathie was a blockbuster as the movie collected over $1 Million in USA box office.

