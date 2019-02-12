Anushka Shetty photos: The beautiful Baahubali fame actor Anushka Shetty once again set the Internet on fire with her flawless beauty. The gorgeous diva in her latest viral pictures is seen wearing a white coloured dress. She is currently busy shooting for the upcoming movie, Rampachodavaram.

Anushka Shetty photos: Anushka Shetty is currently enjoying the grand success of her latest blockbuster Bhaagamathie which hit the theatres in 2018. The gorgeous diva who made the entire India fall in love with her by portraying the lady love of Prabhas aka Mahendra Baahubali in 2017’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, has once again hit the headlines. Well, this time it’s not about her movie but her flawless beauty became the talk of the show. The stunning lady was seen setting the Internet ablaze by flaunting her graceful pictures in a white coloured outfit.

Anushka Sharma who began her acting career in 2005 with Super, is seen enjoying a photo shoot for a renowned brand. With curly hair, nude make-up and that perfect smile on her face made her fans go gaga. The beautiful pictures on Thakita Thakita star went viral on social media yesterday i.e. February 11. Take a look at the series of pictures shared by Anushka Shetty’s fan page which has already garnered over 10k hearts within hours of its upload:

After giving us back to back hits like Lakshyam, Chintakayala Ravi, Souryan, Vedan, Singam II, Yennai Arindhaal, Vaanam, Deiva Thirumagal, Rudramadevi, Baahubali series and the latest Bhaagamathie, Shetty is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming movie Rampachodavaram. The film is helmed by Chaitanya Dantuluri and bankrolled by Konda Krishnam Raju under the banners of Sri Aditya Productions. The film is based on the incidents that took place back in the 1930s, during the British Rule in Rampachodavaram, Andhra Pradesh.

