Coronavirus Outbreak: Anushka Shetty penned an emotional note on her Instagram through which she urged people to stay united and remind them how we all are apart because of different reasons. Bahubali fame and popular Tollywood actor Anushka Shetty got emotion due to the current situation and penned it down for her followers. She dropped an image on Instagram which consists of her thoughts.

Where she reminded people that how we all got divided, how everyone seemed to stay connected to totally different paths but now there is a need for unity. She said everything that seems to be possible is now not possible things and the possibilities are coming out of our ways. She said that while we about to thing over the demographic and other divisions we could realise that we love each other and it is important to stand together.

She tried to motivate people and tried to make them realize that everyone who is working for us highly important and urged everyone to stay united and make themselves realized that things are very precious they must have kept safely.

Anushka Shetty who has received a lot of appreciation for her work in Bahubali is now going to be part of R Madhavan’s next film. The film was expected to release on April 3 but it has been extended due to the coronavirus lockdown. There are speculations that it will take a long to release the film because of the current situation.

