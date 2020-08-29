Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrated her pregnancy with the Royal Challengers Bangalore team in Dubai, ahead of the new IPL season. See pictures and a video here.

Celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrated their pregnancy with Kohli’s teammates from the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) squad in Dubai.

In a video clip shared on the official Instagram account of the IPL team, captain Kohli is seen marking the special occasion by cutting a fresh fruit cake with his actor wife Anushka Sharma. After cutting the cake, the couple is seen embracing the moment as they place gentle kisses on each other’s cheeks and are seen beaming with happiness.

Besides the duo, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal was also seen cutting a chocolate cake to celebrate his engagement with Dhanashree Verma.The news of Virat and Anushka’s pregnancy broke the internet on Thursday with scores of fans and friends of the couple flooding the social media with congratulatory messages.

The Indian cricket fraternity on Thursday congratulated Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma as the couple announced that they are expecting their first child.

The duo is all set to welcome their first child in January 2021. Kohli announced the pregnancy on Twitter and posted a picture with his wife Anushka. “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021,” he tweeted indicating that Anushka is about four months pregnant.

ALSO READ : Sadak 2 is an unbearable and tiresome affair

Congratulating the couple, Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan wrote, “Congratulations and my best wishes to you @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma.”

“Congratulations to you both @AnushkaSharma @imVkohli,” Harbhajan Singh wrote.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also congratulated the couple.

Indian pacer tweeted, “Many Congratulations to you both! @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma.”Virat Kohli’s franchise in the Indian Premier League(IPL), Royal Challengers Bangalore also wished their captain and his wife. “Congratulations to @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma on the new family member coming home in Jan! We couldn’t be more excited!” they wrote.Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who is also the part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise, wrote, “Congratulations bhaiya and bhabhi.”

ALSO READ : Big blow to Suresh Raina fans: After retirement, CSK star pulls out of IPL 2020 due to personal reasons

ALSO READ : Narcotics Control Bureau seeks details from ED in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case