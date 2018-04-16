Anushka Sharma, who was present at the Chinnaswamy stadium was seen cheering for her husband Virat Kohli during the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and many people have made crazy memes on her viral pictures. It was during the match, when at one point Anushka Sharma with full force, excitement and energy celebrated the fall of a Kings XI Punjab wicket and in no time memes and jokes on it were all over social media.

The memes made on Anushka after the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) are rather hilarious and will tickle your funny bone

While some are calling her moment aggressive, some are saying that it was the adrenaline rush that could be felt all around the stand she was present at and of course, many made crazy and hilarious memes out of it which have gone viral on the internet. It has been two days since the match got over but internet can’t get enough of how Anushka was cheering for her hubby’s team. Anushka was spotted in a cute black top and high-waist denim, laughing, screaming and applauding Virat and his team. She was all smiles when Virat managed to catch an important ball during the match.

Also, a short video clip from the same match has also gone viral. In it, Kohli can be seen calling Anushka Sharma after the match and it is winning hearts on social media. The memes made on Anushka after the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) are hilarious and will tickle your funny bone. Check out some of the crazy memes:

when u r the only one who didn't get seat in the metro#RCBvKXIP pic.twitter.com/pT3kZ0rnGc — Dr. Gill (@ikpsgill1) April 13, 2018

When you realise most of the questions in the exam came from the chapter u studied a night before 😉 pic.twitter.com/0JyMfulmXj — Vagisha (@vagishasoni) April 13, 2018

RT If You Want Anushka Sharma To Come At All #RCB Matches. Makes The Match Double Interesting. 💪👏🙏 #RCBvKXIP #RCBvsKXIP #IPL2018 pic.twitter.com/KEepN8D7us — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) April 13, 2018

