The trailer released on Friday adds more to the previous three clips that have been. The trailer showcases Gamora revealing everything there is to know about Thanos to Tony Stark as all the superheroes gear up to fight against the biggest villain they have ever faced. The trailer also shows Captain America fighting against Thanos as he reaches Wakanda. SpiderMan and Dr. Strange exchange introduction as Thanos get in the mood to destroy them all.

Since all the Marvel actors are on a roll to give us information on the life inside the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The latest on to join the bandwagon is actor Chris Pratt who revealed that Avengers star Robert Downey Jr. had called him to congratulate on his casting for the Guardians of the Galaxy. Chris plays the role of Peter Quill aka Star-Lord in the James Gunn-directed Guardians of the Galaxy and later followed it up with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. He is reprising his role in Avengers: Infinity War, which has a gigantic cast of actors playing superheroes.

“When I first arrived in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Downey was the first to call and tell me, ‘Hey man, welcome. If there’s anything you need I will help. There are so few people on the planet who are going through what you’re going through right now. I have, so I’m here. I’ll always answer the phone,’” Chirs told Empire magazine. “I feel completely empowered to pay it forward with Tom (Holland) or Chadwick (Boseman)… Now I just really feel compelled to offer them, even if it’s a fraction of what Downey was able to offer me, and just say, ‘Anything you need, you let me know.’” he added.

The 38-year-old actor also shed a light on Downey Jr’s never seen before side where he would offer help to his co-actors in the times of need. Recalling a particular incident, Chris said, “He came up to me and said, ‘You doing all right?’ I said ‘Yeah, I’ve got a sore throat’. Within 10 minutes there was a person here giving me all these herbs and taking care of me. He offered the use of his trailer where I could sit down and use some of his hi-tech healing gadgets. It was amazing. I’m living my best life”.

