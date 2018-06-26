Anzhelika Tahir, the diva who was the winner of Miss Pakistan World 2015, is one of the hot, sexy and most beautiful models in Pakistan. The model cum actress has recently started her career in acting in the Pakistani film industry. Her Goddess like beauty had earned her the Exquisite Face of the Universe 2017 title.
The very beautiful Anzhelika Tahir is a Pakistani-Ukrainian, who has captivated fans across the world with her gorgeous and stunning look. Tahir has recently starred in a film titled Na Band Na Baraati, which is slated to release on June 29, 2018. Check out some of the hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of beautiful Anzhelika Tahir: