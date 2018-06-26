Pakistan's hot and sexy Anzhelika Tahir, who has represented her country at the Miss Earth 2017 beauty pageant is considered to be one of the most beautiful models today. The hot and sexy model has recently set foot in the Pakistani film industry and has starred in an upcoming film to be released on June 29, 2018. Check out some of the hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Anzhelika Tahir

Anzhelika Tahir, the diva who was the winner of Miss Pakistan World 2015, is one of the hot, sexy and most beautiful models in Pakistan. The model cum actress has recently started her career in acting in the Pakistani film industry. Her Goddess like beauty had earned her the Exquisite Face of the Universe 2017 title.

The very beautiful Anzhelika Tahir is a Pakistani-Ukrainian, who has captivated fans across the world with her gorgeous and stunning look. Tahir has recently starred in a film titled Na Band Na Baraati, which is slated to release on June 29, 2018. Check out some of the hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of beautiful Anzhelika Tahir:

It's all about the journey A post shared by ANZHELIKA TAHIR (@anzhelika.i.am) on Jan 6, 2017 at 11:54am PST

Jump higher and dream bigger🌁 #goldengatebridge A post shared by ANZHELIKA TAHIR (@anzhelika.i.am) on Dec 30, 2016 at 8:31pm PST

