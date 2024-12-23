The exchange between Dhillon and Dosanjh comes at a time when both artists are enjoying immense success in their respective careers.

After making fans go gaga on December 21 during his Mumbai concert, Punjabi singer Karan Aujla took the city by storm yet again when he surprised fans by inviting fellow Punjabi singer AP Dhillon on stage during his concert on Sunday.

The performance was also attended by B-town celebs including Karan Johar and Neha Dhupia. Dhillon later took to his Instagram to post a picture with the caption, “Mahol pura wavy,” to which Aujla replied, “Neend ni aundi.”

The collaboration comes amidst a public exchange between AP Dhillon and Diljit Dosanjh. Earlier, Diljit had given a shoutout to both Karan Aujla and AP Dhillon for their tours.

In the speech that was shared on Dosanjh’s social media handle, the ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ actor said, “Mere aur do bhaiyon ne tour shuru kiya hai, unke liye bhi best of luck. Ye independent music ka time shuru hai. Museebatein toh ayengi. Jab koi revolution aata hai toh museebat aati hai. Hum apna kam karte jayenge.” (Translation: “Two of my brothers, have started their tour; best of luck to them. The time for independent music has begun. Problems will arise. When a revolution begins, challenges follow. We will continue doing our work.”)

He further said, “Jitne bhi independent artists hai, zor aur mehnat double kardo, Bharatiya sangeet ka samaye aagya hai. Pehle bahar ke kalakaar aate the unki ticket black hoti thi laakhon mein, ab Bharatiya kalakaar ki ticket black ho rahi hain. Isi ko toh kehte hai vocal for local.” (Translation: “All independent artists, double your effort and hard work. The time for Indian music has arrived.

Earlier, foreign artists would sell their tickets at exorbitant rates, but now it’s happening for Indian artists. This is what ‘vocal for local’ truly means.”)

However, during his Chandigarh show, Dhillon addressed Diljit, saying, “First, unblock me on Instagram and then talk to me.” He alleged Diljit of blocking him, which later sparked a debate.

Diljit responded with screenshots showing he hadn’t blocked Dhillon, however AP doubled down, sharing screen recordings to support his claim. He also posted a note on his Instagram stories saying, “At least we know what’s real and what’s not.”

The exchange between Dhillon and Dosanjh comes at a time when both artists are enjoying immense success in their respective careers. Dhillon, known for his distinct fusion of Punjabi and Western music styles, continues to garner international attention.

Dosanjh, on the other hand, is wrapping up the Indian leg of his Dil-Luminati Tour, with his final performance in Guwahati scheduled for December 29 this year.

(With Inputs From ANI)