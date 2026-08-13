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Home > Entertainment News > Apara Mehta Birthday: ‘You’re The Ugliest Woman…’: The Marriage With Darshan Jariwala That Ended In Separation, Yet Never In Divorce

Apara Mehta Birthday: ‘You’re The Ugliest Woman…’: The Marriage With Darshan Jariwala That Ended In Separation, Yet Never In Divorce

Apara Mehta and Darshan Jariwala have been separated since 2003 but never divorced. Here's the painful story behind their marriage and their unusual equation today.

Apara Mehta and Darshan Jariwala, Image Credits- IMDb
Apara Mehta and Darshan Jariwala, Image Credits- IMDb

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-08-13 13:40 IST

Best known for portraying Savita Mansukh Virani in the television serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Apara Mehta has had a successful and long career in both television and theatre. However, off-screen, her personal life has had its own dark period, which relates to her marriage to the actor Darshan Jariwala. Apara Mehta and Darshan Jariwala separated in 2003 but never divorced.

In celebration of Apara’s birthday, let us take a look back at their long journey from being young lovers to living separate lives.

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Apara Mehta And Darshan Jariwala Married Young

Apara and Darshan tied the knot when they were very young, both were only 18 and 21 respectively at the time of marriage. At first, they ran away and eloped, but finally, both their families gave in to their wish of marriage. Soon enough, they had their daughter Khushali and made way for themselves in their respective careers. 

Apara became one of the most recognizable actresses in television and Darshan became an actor. Both did theatre as well as movies and TV series. But sadly, their marriage started failing after years of being together.

Darshan Told Apara He Had ‘Fallen Out Of Love’

Recollections of the bitter conversation which eventually caused their divorce have been vivid in Apara’s mind. She was at the US at the time due to a show and contacted Darshan during their marriage anniversary, who told her that they had to have a talk. On returning to India, Apara stated that he told her that he had fallen out of love with her and wanted to part ways.

The thing that really broke her heart was when he reportedly said something to do with her looks. She remembered how he had said to her that she was the ugliest woman he had ever seen in his life. This discussion took place after she returned from the US and had to head straight to her shoot right away.

Separated Since 2003, But Never Divorced

Ultimately, the two started living separately and had been since 2003. Nevertheless, they never got divorced officially.

Strikingly enough, Apara has always talked about Darshan in very pleasant tones even after all that happened during their separation. According to her, the doors will always be open to him and that they continue having an easy relationship.

According to her, their relationship is one where they can finish each other’s sentences. Moreover, she says that it is not likely for any of them to meet anyone as good as the other one. It makes an amazing point when one considers what had been said prior to their separation.

More than two decades later, Apara and Darshan’s marriage may have ended in separation, but it never received the formal ending of a divorce. Their story remains an unusual example of how a relationship can change without completely disappearing from two people’s lives.

ALSO READ: Why Did Suvinder Vicky Warn Aditya Dhar About His Dhurandhar 2 Dialogues? ‘My Whole Dialogue Will Be A Big Beep’

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Apara Mehta Birthday: ‘You’re The Ugliest Woman…’: The Marriage With Darshan Jariwala That Ended In Separation, Yet Never In Divorce
Tags: Apara MehtaDarshan Jariwala

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Apara Mehta Birthday: ‘You’re The Ugliest Woman…’: The Marriage With Darshan Jariwala That Ended In Separation, Yet Never In Divorce

Apara Mehta Birthday: ‘You’re The Ugliest Woman…’: The Marriage With Darshan Jariwala That Ended In Separation, Yet Never In Divorce

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Apara Mehta Birthday: ‘You’re The Ugliest Woman…’: The Marriage With Darshan Jariwala That Ended In Separation, Yet Never In Divorce

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Apara Mehta Birthday: ‘You’re The Ugliest Woman…’: The Marriage With Darshan Jariwala That Ended In Separation, Yet Never In Divorce
Apara Mehta Birthday: ‘You’re The Ugliest Woman…’: The Marriage With Darshan Jariwala That Ended In Separation, Yet Never In Divorce
Apara Mehta Birthday: ‘You’re The Ugliest Woman…’: The Marriage With Darshan Jariwala That Ended In Separation, Yet Never In Divorce
Apara Mehta Birthday: ‘You’re The Ugliest Woman…’: The Marriage With Darshan Jariwala That Ended In Separation, Yet Never In Divorce

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