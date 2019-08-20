The Kolkata citizens and personalities including filmmaker Aparna Sen, singer Anupam Roy, Sudeshna Roy (filmmaker-actor), Sohag Sen (theatre personality) have come in the support of eminent filmmaker Anurag Kashyap through an open letter.

After the prominent filmmaker Anurag Kashyap deleted his account from the microblogging site Twitter, the news has been making rounds for a while now. Sacred Games director left Twitter on August 10 after his parents started receiving the threat calls and his daughter started getting the rape threats over social media.

Now few Kolkata citizens and known celebrities have come up in support of the filmmaker. Filmmaker and actor Aparna Sen, actors Kaushik Sen and Parambrata Chatterjee, and singer-songwriter Anupam Roy are out of those 28 eminent personalities who have written an open letter rebuking threats of violence against Anurag Kashyap.

The letter states that this matter needs immediate attention. Free speech is a fundamental right in a democracy and Anurag Kashyap is also one of those who face the risk of violence for just expressing their views on a public platform.

Also, the letter states that the personalities who have written the letter strongly condemns the threats of violence which have made the prominent filmmaker to quit the microblogging site Twitter. They say that they are in support with Kashyap and they will raise voice against this matter.

Former Prasar Bharti CEO Jawhar Sircar raised his voice against the culture of violence and intolerance that is spreading in the Indian society so fast through the open letter. As per the letter, all the eminent personalities appeal to fellow citizens including the political and corporate leaders to stand against this burgeoning matter as it is tearing apart the democratic fabric of the country.

Anurag Kashyap announced that he’s leaving Twitter through his couple of last tweets, where the filmmaker stated that thugs will rule and thuggery will be the new way of life and signed off from Twitter. Recently, the leading filmmaker was also in the talks because of Sacred Games season 2 in which he has directed the part of Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui).

