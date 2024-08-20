Aparshakti Khurana’s ‘Berlin’ Is All Set For OTT Release After Impressing At International Festivals

Actor Aparshakti Khurana, who is currently riding high on the success of ‘Stree 2’, has unveiled a new poster of his next film ‘Berlin’. The poster, which promises to tell a tale of thrill and intrigue, features him alongside his co-stars Rahul Bose and Ishwak Singh.

The Atul Sabharwal directorial will see Aparshakti Khurana in a never-seen-before avatar. The film, which has been receiving accolades at various film festivals is a spy thriller and will feature him cracking the case where the entire investigation happens through sign language.

The ‘Stree 2’ actor took to his social media handle to reveal the poster along with a caption that read, “Celebrated at esteemed film festivals, #Berlin has finally found its home on ZEE5! #Berlin coming soon, only on #ZEE5.”

Currently, Aparshakti Khurana is riding high on the theatrical success of the biggest horror-comedy of the year ‘Stree 2’. The actor reprised his role of ‘Bittu’ and delivered a performance to be remembered.

While ‘Berlin’ is slated to have an OTT release soon, Aparshakti Khurana will also be seen in ‘Badtameez Gill’. The actor will be seen sharing the screen space with Paresh Rawal and Vaani Kapoor. The film is slated to hit the theatres on November 29 this year.

