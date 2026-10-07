Apoorva Makhija Breaks Silence On Leaked Private Lip-Lock Video With Muslim Boyfriend; Breaks Down In Tears, Says ‘Parents Trust…’

Social media creator Apoorva Makhija, popularly known as The Rebel Kid, has opened up about the viral kissing video involving DJ and podcaster Amin Jaz, revealing that the clip was filmed around a year ago and that neither of them knew they were being recorded.

In a recent vlog, Makhija recalled the moment she discovered that the private video had surfaced online. She was travelling from Turkey to New York with a layover at London’s Heathrow Airport when she found her phone flooded with messages asking if she had seen the clip.

According to Makhija, what made the situation particularly distressing was that the video had been recorded during what she described as a private moment. She said she and Amin were unaware that a camera was recording them at the time.

Apoorva Makhija Says Parents Had No Idea About Her Relationship

Makhija also spoke about the impact the video had on her family. She revealed that her parents saw the clip and that they had not known she was in a relationship with Amin Jaz.

“This is the first time my parents saw that video. They did not know I had a boyfriend. They had no clue,” she said, according to reports. The revelation adds another layer to the controversy surrounding the clip, which had been circulating online for weeks and had triggered widespread speculation about Makhija and Jaz’s relationship. When the video first emerged, neither had officially confirmed their relationship, and reports had described the footage as an alleged or unverified clip.

‘I Was Sitting At Heathrow And Crying’

Makhija further recalled breaking down at Heathrow after seeing the messages and realising how widely the video had spread.

The creator said the combination of the sudden exposure, the reaction online and her parents seeing the footage left her overwhelmed. She described sitting at the airport and crying as she struggled to process what had happened.

The incident has also renewed conversations around privacy and the circulation of intimate footage online, particularly when the people involved did not know they were being filmed.