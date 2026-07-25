Apoorva Makhija Recalls Suicidal Thoughts After India’s Got Latent Row, Says Sufi Motiwala ‘Saved’ Her During Darkest Phase

Months after finding herself at the centre of the India’s Got Latent controversy, content creator Apoorva Makhija has spoken candidly about the personal impact the episode had on her mental well-being. During an emotional conversation on Lock Upp Season 2, Apoorva revealed that she experienced suicidal thoughts in the aftermath of the controversy and credited fellow creator Sufi Motiwala for standing by her when she felt she had no one else.

As the two reunited on the reality show, the conversation quickly turned emotional.

Here’s what Apoorva said: ‘I wouldn’t have gotten through it without him’

Holding back tears, Apoorva told Sufi that his friendship became her biggest source of strength during the difficult period. “I’ve really missed you,” she said before adding that whenever people questioned their friendship, she always gave the same answer. She revealed that without Sufi’s support during the Latent controversy, she did not believe she would have been able to cope with what she was going through.

Sufi immediately stopped her from speaking further in that direction, but Apoorva continued, explaining that he was the only close friend she could rely on at the time. “I wasn’t dating anyone. Personally, in my life, as a friend, you were the only person with me,” she said.

Sufi Motiwala opens up about their friendship

Sufi also reflected on the bond they shared, describing that phase as one of the happiest periods of his life. He said their friendship gave him a sense of belonging after moving to Mumbai and that he genuinely missed having Apoorva in his life. The emotional exchange ended with both creators apologising for past misunderstandings and expressing a desire to move forward.

A controversy that put creators under intense scrutiny

Apoorva Makhija came under widespread public attention during India’s Got Latent controversy involving comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina’s comedy show. The backlash triggered intense online scrutiny, with several creators associated with the show facing criticism across social media.

While Apoorva has spoken about the incident before, her latest remarks offer one of her most personal accounts yet, highlighting the emotional cost of internet controversies and the importance of having a support system during moments of crisis.