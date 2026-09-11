Apoorva Mukhija-Amin Jaz Kissing Video Goes Viral: Rumoured Romance Sparks ‘Hindu-Muslim’ Debate, From India’s Got Latent Row To Coachella Controversy

Content creator Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as The Rebel Kid, is back in the spotlight after a video showing her kissing DJ and podcaster Amin Jaz went viral on social media. The clip has led to renewed speculation that the two may be dating, with some users even calling it a possible “hard launch”. However, neither Apoorva nor Amin has publicly confirmed that they are in a relationship.

The dating rumours had already gained momentum after the two were reportedly seen together during a trip to Turkey. The latest video has now pushed the speculation further, with fans dissecting their appearances and interactions online.

Why Is A ‘Hindu-Muslim’ Debate Trending?

The viral clip has also triggered a section of social media to frame the alleged relationship through a religious lens. However, this aspect needs to be treated cautiously. There is no reliable confirmation in the current mainstream reports establishing Amin Jaz’s religion, and neither he nor Apoorva has publicly described their relationship in religious terms.

In other words, the “Hindu-Muslim” angle is an online debate, not a confirmed detail about the couple. The focus of the verified reporting remains the viral kiss, their Turkey trip and the dating speculation.

Apoorva Mukhija’s Controversies Have Kept Her In Headlines

The latest dating buzz comes after a string of controversies surrounding Apoorva. She was one of the personalities caught up in the 2025 India’s Got Latent controversy involving Ranveer Allahbadia, after which she faced intense online backlash and reported rape and death threats. The controversy also led to her being dropped from an IIFA event in Rajasthan following threats from the Karni Sena.

More recently, Apoorva revisited the Coachella kalawa controversy, describing the episode as the “breaking point” of her life. A video of her cutting a kalawa, a sacred thread associated with Hindu rituals, had triggered heavy criticism online. In a later video, she spoke about the emotional impact of the backlash and said she travelled to Bali alone to process what had happened.

For now, the viral kiss has only added fuel to the romance rumours. While social media appears convinced that the duo has gone public with their relationship, there has been no official confirmation from either side. Until they address the speculation themselves, the nature of their relationship remains unconfirmed.