Saturday, February 15, 2025
  Apoorva Mukhija Faces Death Threats Amid India's Got Latent YouTube Controversy

Apoorva Mukhija Faces Death Threats Amid India’s Got Latent YouTube Controversy

Influencer Apoorva Mukhija receives death threats after India’s Got Latent controversy. Mumbai Police probe deepens as Ranveer Allahbadia goes untraceable.

Apoorva Mukhija Faces Death Threats Amid India’s Got Latent YouTube Controversy


Social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija, widely known as The Rebel Kid, is reportedly facing death threats and sexual assault threats following her involvement in the controversial India’s Got Latent YouTube show. The controversy arose from a remark made by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, aka BeerBiceps, which has since sparked a heated debate on freedom of speech and online decency.

Mumbai Police Investigates, Allahbadia Goes Unreachable

According to reports, Mumbai Police recorded statements from four individuals on Wednesday, including Apoorva Mukhija. Meanwhile, authorities attempted to locate Ranveer Allahbadia at his Versova residence on Friday, only to find it locked, with his phone switched off.

The Maharashtra Cyber Department has already registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the show, intensifying the legal scrutiny around the issue. Despite issuing an apology video, Allahbadia has been unable to calm the ongoing backlash.

Apoorva’s Friend Calls Out Online Harassment

Amid the online abuse, Mukhija’s friend, social media user Rida Tharana, took to Instagram to condemn the threats. She expressed concern over the safety of women, questioning how they are expected to feel secure when they constantly receive violent threats.

In her post, Tharana criticized the deep-rooted misogyny behind such attacks, stating, “Some people hate women simply for existing, breathing, loving themselves, and daring to grow.” She further emphasized the unfairness of the cruelty Mukhija is facing, saying, “I just hope none of you ever have to experience what she’s going through.”

Controversy Unfolds Online

The backlash began when a clip from Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent show featuring Ranveer Allahbadia’s remark went viral. His comments sparked widespread criticism, with many arguing that his statement crossed ethical boundaries.

As authorities continue their probe, the incident has rekindled discussions about accountability on digital platforms, with concerns growing over how social media handles harassment and controversial content.

ALSO READ: Thandel Box Office Collection: Naga Chaitanya And Sai Pallavi’s Film Crosses ₹68.5 Crore In 8 Days

Filed under

Apoorva Mukhija

