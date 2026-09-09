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Home > Entertainment News > Apoorva Mukhija Kissing Video Goes Viral: Rebel Kid’s ‘Intimate’ Moment With Amin Jaz Sparks Buzz After Turkey Trip – WATCH

Apoorva Mukhija Kissing Video Goes Viral: Rebel Kid’s ‘Intimate’ Moment With Amin Jaz Sparks Buzz After Turkey Trip – WATCH

Apoorva Mukhija, aka Rebel Kid, is once again making headlines after an alleged kissing video featuring her and her rumoured boyfriend Amin Jaz surfaced online. The clip has sent social media into a frenzy, with fans now connecting it to her recent Turkey trip.

Apoorva Mukhija, Amin Jaz
Apoorva Mukhija, Amin Jaz

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Wed 2026-09-09 07:53 IST

Apoorva Mukhija has found herself at the centre of fresh dating speculation after a video allegedly showing her sharing an intimate moment with DJ and podcast host Amin Jaz started circulating on social media.

The short clip has quickly grabbed attention, with several users claiming that the woman in the video is Apoorva and the man beside her is Amin. The timing has only added fuel to the buzz, as Apoorva had recently spoken about travelling to Turkey to meet her boyfriend without publicly revealing his identity.

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What is in Apoorva Mukhija’s viral kissing video?

The video shows a woman believed to be Apoorva appearing to share a kiss with a man identified by social media users as Amin Jaz. The footage has since spread across social media, with fans speculating that the moment could be a soft launch of their much-discussed relationship.

Watch  Apoorva Mukhija’s Viral Kissing Video Here

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Why is Apoorva Mukhija’s Turkey trip being mentioned?

Apoorva had recently revealed that she travelled to Turkey to spend time with her boyfriend. While she did not name him, her equation with Amin Jaz has previously sparked dating rumours. The emergence of the viral clip has now led fans to connect the two developments.

Fact Check: Is Apoorva Mukhija’s viral kissing video real?

At present, the video should be treated as an alleged/unverified clip. Neither Apoorva Mukhija nor Amin Jaz has publicly confirmed that the viral footage is genuine or officially confirmed their relationship. Therefore, claims describing it as a confirmed “leaked” or private video would be misleading. Social-media speculation should not be treated as proof until either of them addresses the clip.

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Apoorva Mukhija Kissing Video Goes Viral: Rebel Kid’s ‘Intimate’ Moment With Amin Jaz Sparks Buzz After Turkey Trip – WATCH

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Apoorva Mukhija Kissing Video Goes Viral: Rebel Kid’s ‘Intimate’ Moment With Amin Jaz Sparks Buzz After Turkey Trip – WATCH
Apoorva Mukhija Kissing Video Goes Viral: Rebel Kid’s ‘Intimate’ Moment With Amin Jaz Sparks Buzz After Turkey Trip – WATCH
Apoorva Mukhija Kissing Video Goes Viral: Rebel Kid’s ‘Intimate’ Moment With Amin Jaz Sparks Buzz After Turkey Trip – WATCH
Apoorva Mukhija Kissing Video Goes Viral: Rebel Kid’s ‘Intimate’ Moment With Amin Jaz Sparks Buzz After Turkey Trip – WATCH

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