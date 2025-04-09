Apoorva Mukhija Returns Post India’s Got Latent Controversy, Says Made Her Father Live His Worst Nightmare, Lost My Self-Respect

In her emotional video, Apoorva reflected on the intense online hate she endured. She expressed regret over her remarks made on Samay Raina’s show and pledged to be more considerate going forward.

Influencer Apoorva Mukhija, widely known as The Rebel Kid, made a heartfelt return to Instagram after a brief hiatus.

Following the controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent, the 23-year-old content creator went live for the first time since the incident, opening up about the severe backlash she faced—including disturbing threats of acid attacks, rape, and death.

Addressing the Hate and Controversy

In her emotional video, Apoorva reflected on the intense online hate she endured. She expressed regret over her remarks made on Samay Raina’s show and pledged to be more considerate going forward.

“The man on stage made an extremely inappropriate comment about my private parts in front of a live audience,” she revealed. “Usually, such comments are limited to the internet, where anonymity gives people confidence. But hearing it out loud was shocking.”

“My Reaction Came from Anger, Not for Entertainment”

Explaining her response on Latent, Mukhija emphasized that her reaction was born from genuine outrage, not for clout or laughs.

“My intention was not to entertain or hurt people but to stand up for myself. I understand now that my words may have unintentionally hurt others. I never meant to cause pain. My goal has always been to make people laugh, not upset them,” she said.

She added, “I sincerely apologise. I promise to grow and improve. I just hope people can find it in their hearts to forgive me.”

Mukhija also shared that she made her father live his worst nightmare but he stood with her like a wall. She revealed that he did not take his call but dropped her a long message extending his support.

Apoorva Mukhija Opens Up About Past Trauma

In a vulnerable moment, Apoorva shared traumatic experiences from her past. She recalled spending 17 years in a home where she never felt safe or loved, enduring emotional distress, and even resorting to self-harm.

“I’ve cried myself to sleep countless nights. I’ve been hit by someone who claimed to love me. I’ve been slut-shamed by my own family before I even knew what the word meant,” she confessed.

She continued, “I’ve been mocked, blamed, and emotionally abused for things I never did. At one point, I was even threatened with rape and acid attacks. I believed my life was over, but it wasn’t.”

India’s Got Latent Controversy Explained

The backlash against Apoorva began after a disturbing segment aired on India’s Got Latent, where host Ranveer Allahbadia asked a highly inappropriate question to a contestant, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life, or join in once and stop it forever?”

The question drew widespread criticism online, with viewers condemning the podcast for its insensitivity and vulgarity.

Following the uproar, Mukhija deleted all of her Instagram posts on April 1.

On the professional front, Apoorva has appeared in the 2023 series Who’s Your Gynac? and was also seen in Nadaaniyan, starring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor.