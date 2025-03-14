Apoorva Mukhija Returns To Instagram Following ‘India’s Got Latent’ Controversy, Says ‘Diwaaro Ke Bhi Kaan Hote Hain’

Apoorva Mukhija, a popular content creator, has returned to Instagram after a month-long break due to the scandal surrounding her appearance on the show India's Got Latent. The same episode also included popular influencer Ranveer Allahbadia and was widely criticized for its derogatory comments, resulting in widespread outrage.

Apoorva came back on March 13 by posting a mysterious message on her Instagram broadcast channel, Rebellions. Her message was, “Diwaaro ke bhi kaan hote hain” (Even walls have ears). She posted this after a note thanking her fans, stating, “So thank you.”

India’s Got Latent Controversy

Apoorva remained silent on social media since February 10, the day the same Ranveer Allahbadia had tendered a public apology for comments made by him in the notorious episode. She had written on her last pre-hiatus message, “This is not how I should be rn.”

The India’s Got Latent episode that featured content creators Ashish Chanchlani and Jaspreet Singh along with Ranveer and Apoorva also had them making comments on the show that invited a sharp critique. This prompted them to go to the National Commission for Women (NCW) office last month to give written apologies.

Apoorva was also spotted at the Khar police station last month, according to a video posted by ANI. She refused media interaction and covered her face with a mask.

After the controversy, all videos of India’s Got Latent were taken down from YouTube. The backlash invited enormous scrutiny of the content creators featured, impacting their public image as well as social media visibility.

Apoorva’s absence from ‘Nadaaniyan’ premiere

Apoorva also appeared in Nadaaniyan, a Netflix film starring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, which was released last week. However, she was noticeably absent from the film’s promotions and did not attend its premiere. Additionally, she refrained from sharing any posts related to the film on her Instagram account, marking a continued retreat from the public eye.

Her comeback to Instagram, however subtle it was, has generated interest among her fans, with many speculating what is next for her after the scandal.

