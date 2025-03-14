Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, March 14, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Apoorva Mukhija Returns To Instagram Following ‘India’s Got Latent’ Controversy, Says ‘Diwaaro Ke Bhi Kaan Hote Hain’

Apoorva Mukhija Returns To Instagram Following ‘India’s Got Latent’ Controversy, Says ‘Diwaaro Ke Bhi Kaan Hote Hain’

Apoorva Mukhija, a popular content creator, has returned to Instagram after a month-long break due to the scandal surrounding her appearance on the show India's Got Latent. The same episode also included popular influencer Ranveer Allahbadia and was widely criticized for its derogatory comments, resulting in widespread outrage.

Apoorva Mukhija Returns To Instagram Following ‘India’s Got Latent’ Controversy, Says ‘Diwaaro Ke Bhi Kaan Hote Hain’

Apoorva Mukhija


Apoorva Mukhija, a popular content creator, has returned to Instagram after a month-long break due to the scandal surrounding her appearance on the show India’s Got Latent. The same episode also included popular influencer Ranveer Allahbadia and was widely criticized for its derogatory comments, resulting in widespread outrage.

Apoorva came back on March 13 by posting a mysterious message on her Instagram broadcast channel, Rebellions. Her message was, “Diwaaro ke bhi kaan hote hain” (Even walls have ears). She posted this after a note thanking her fans, stating, “So thank you.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

India’s Got Latent Controversy

Apoorva remained silent on social media since February 10, the day the same Ranveer Allahbadia had tendered a public apology for comments made by him in the notorious episode. She had written on her last pre-hiatus message, “This is not how I should be rn.”

The India’s Got Latent episode that featured content creators Ashish Chanchlani and Jaspreet Singh along with Ranveer and Apoorva also had them making comments on the show that invited a sharp critique. This prompted them to go to the National Commission for Women (NCW) office last month to give written apologies.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Apoorva was also spotted at the Khar police station last month, according to a video posted by ANI. She refused media interaction and covered her face with a mask.

After the controversy, all videos of India’s Got Latent were taken down from YouTube. The backlash invited enormous scrutiny of the content creators featured, impacting their public image as well as social media visibility.

Apoorva’s absence from ‘Nadaaniyan’ premiere

Apoorva also appeared in Nadaaniyan, a Netflix film starring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, which was released last week. However, she was noticeably absent from the film’s promotions and did not attend its premiere. Additionally, she refrained from sharing any posts related to the film on her Instagram account, marking a continued retreat from the public eye.

Her comeback to Instagram, however subtle it was, has generated interest among her fans, with many speculating what is next for her after the scandal.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt Flaunts Simple 22K Chanderi Suit At Her Pre-Birthday Celebration; Cuts Cake With Husband Ranbir Kapoor | Watch

Filed under

Apoorva Mukhija India's Got Latent Controversy

Nirmala Sitharaman and MK

Nirmala Sitharaman Takes A Swipe At MK Stalin’s ‘Rs’ move: ‘Weakens Indian Unity’
Tiger Woods And Vanessa T

When Did Tiger Woods And Vanessa Trump First Meet? Duo’s Wild Secret Dating Rumour Hits...
Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber In A Rare Post Opens Up About His Mental Health, Admits To Feeling...
Russia President Putin

Russia Seeks to Remove Key US President Envoy from Ukraine Peace Talks, Sources Say
DK Metcalf and Normani

Who Is Normani’s Fiance? DK Metcalf Announces Engagement To Singer As She Flaunts Sparkling Engagement...
Violence In Syria's Coast

UN Security Council Condemns Violence in Syria’s Coastal Region, Says Diplomats
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Nirmala Sitharaman Takes A Swipe At MK Stalin’s ‘Rs’ move: ‘Weakens Indian Unity’

Nirmala Sitharaman Takes A Swipe At MK Stalin’s ‘Rs’ move: ‘Weakens Indian Unity’

When Did Tiger Woods And Vanessa Trump First Meet? Duo’s Wild Secret Dating Rumour Hits Internet

When Did Tiger Woods And Vanessa Trump First Meet? Duo’s Wild Secret Dating Rumour Hits...

Justin Bieber In A Rare Post Opens Up About His Mental Health, Admits To Feeling Like A Fraud: How Selfish I Really Am

Justin Bieber In A Rare Post Opens Up About His Mental Health, Admits To Feeling...

Russia Seeks to Remove Key US President Envoy from Ukraine Peace Talks, Sources Say

Russia Seeks to Remove Key US President Envoy from Ukraine Peace Talks, Sources Say

Who Is Normani’s Fiance? DK Metcalf Announces Engagement To Singer As She Flaunts Sparkling Engagement Ring

Who Is Normani’s Fiance? DK Metcalf Announces Engagement To Singer As She Flaunts Sparkling Engagement...

Entertainment

When Did Tiger Woods And Vanessa Trump First Meet? Duo’s Wild Secret Dating Rumour Hits Internet

When Did Tiger Woods And Vanessa Trump First Meet? Duo’s Wild Secret Dating Rumour Hits

Justin Bieber In A Rare Post Opens Up About His Mental Health, Admits To Feeling Like A Fraud: How Selfish I Really Am

Justin Bieber In A Rare Post Opens Up About His Mental Health, Admits To Feeling

Who Is Normani’s Fiance? DK Metcalf Announces Engagement To Singer As She Flaunts Sparkling Engagement Ring

Who Is Normani’s Fiance? DK Metcalf Announces Engagement To Singer As She Flaunts Sparkling Engagement

Lil Yachty Gets Slammed For Calling BLM A Scam: They Had Bought Mansions

Lil Yachty Gets Slammed For Calling BLM A Scam: They Had Bought Mansions

Tom Brady Opens Up About His ‘True Love’ Two Years After Splitting With Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady Opens Up About His ‘True Love’ Two Years After Splitting With Gisele Bundchen

Lifestyle

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To