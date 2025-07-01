Live Tv
Apoorva Mukhija Reveals The Real Reason Why She Is Not Mellow In 'The Traitors'

Apoorva Mukhija Reveals The Real Reason Why She Is Not Mellow In ‘The Traitors’

Social media star Apoorva, aka The Rebel Kid, shines in The Traitors India, winning hearts with her bold gameplay. Reflecting on her journey post-controversy, she expressed gratitude for fan support. Following the show's success, Prime Video has confirmed Season 2.

Social media personality Apoorva, famously known as The Rebel Kid, has been in headlines ever since her name popped up in ‘India’s Got Latent’ controversy. 

She is currently being seen as a participant in the Indian adaptation of the reality television series The Traitors, hosted by Karan Johar.  With her exceptional gameplay, she has managed to capture the viewers’ attention, establishing a new fan base. 

Recently, in an interview with ANI, she opened up about her experience participating in the show. She also discussed how she would have behaved if the shooting for ‘The Traitors’ had taken place after the ‘India’s Got Talent’ controversy. 

“I actually did the show before the controversy, so it couldn’t have affected me. But had I done it after the controversy, I would have been a little bit mellower, more careful with my words. So I felt like I went all out because I had nothing to lose back then. And I was a much smaller artist. Had I done it later, I would have just been a little more mindful,” Apoorva said. 

She also expressed gratitude to audience for showering love on her after watching the show on Prime Video. 

“I think I played the game with all my heart and all of my brain cells combined.  And I knew that hate is never permanent.  People’s perception changes.  And I’m just so, so, so happy that through the show, I could do that.  And the kind of love that I’ve gotten is just immense. It feels absolutely surreal,” she said. 

Meanwhile, seeing the success of ‘The Traitors’, the makers have planned to renew the show for a second season.

Recently, Prime Video announced that it has greenlit a second season of ‘The Traitors’, following the breakout success of the Indian adaptation of the BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning global format.

Season 2 is being developed at the moment. 

(With Inputs From ANI)

