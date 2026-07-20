Apoorva Mukhija To Enter Lock Upp Season 2? Wildcard Rumours Go Viral, Fans Say ‘The Rebel Kid Is Coming’

As Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa Season 2 continues to deliver dramatic twists, a fresh rumour has caught the attention of reality TV fans. Social media is buzzing with claims that influencer and content creator Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as The Rebel Kid, is all set to enter the show as a wildcard contestant. While neither Netflix nor the makers of Lock Upp have confirmed the reports, fan pages and entertainment accounts have been actively discussing the possibility, making Apoorva one of the top trending names among viewers.

Fans predict fireworks inside the Lock Upp house

The speculation has triggered a wave of reactions on X (formerly Twitter), with many viewers believing Apoorva’s outspoken personality could dramatically change the dynamics inside the house.

One user wrote, “The Rebel Kid has joined Lock Upp. Apoorva and Shreya already have history, so this is going to be fun to watch.”

Another commented, “Apoorva is being brought in to shake up the game and give viewers more drama.”

Several others predicted confrontations if she enters, especially involving contestants like Shreya Kalra and Shilpa Shinde. However, these reactions are purely based on online speculation, and there has been no official announcement regarding her participation.

Rebel kid has entered LOCKUPP !! So Apoorva Rebel kid has entered lock up. She and shreya has some history cz shreya was jealous of her as well as she is of every successful woman. I think its gonna be fun🤏😬.#LockUpp2 #Akankshachaudhary #Yoganksha pic.twitter.com/5v2m1MeF48 — Mirha (@mirhalious) July 17, 2026

Rebel kid has entered LOCKUPP !! So Apoorva Rebel kid has entered lock up. She and shreya has some history cz shreya was jealous of her as well as she is of every successful woman. I think its gonna be fun🤏😬.#LockUpp2 #Akankshachaudhary #Yoganksha pic.twitter.com/5v2m1MeF48 — Mirha (@mirhalious) July 17, 2026

Who is Apoorva Mukhija?

Apoorva Mukhija is one of India’s most popular digital creators, known for her relatable comedy videos, sharp wit and unapologetically candid opinions. She enjoys a massive following across Instagram and YouTube and has built a loyal fanbase under the nickname The Rebel Kid.

Earlier this year, she expanded her television presence by appearing on the reality show The Traitors, where her straightforward personality made her one of the most talked-about contestants. Her popularity among Gen Z audiences has since made her a frequent name in discussions around reality television.

Will she really enter Lock Upp?

At the moment, there is no official confirmation from the show’s producers or Apoorva Mukhija herself regarding a wildcard entry into Lock Upp Season 2. The ongoing chatter is based entirely on fan speculation and viral social media posts.

However, if the rumours turn out to be true, Apoorva’s arrival could significantly alter the game’s equations. Known for speaking her mind and refusing to shy away from confrontations, she would likely become one of the strongest personalities in the house, adding another layer of unpredictability to a season already packed with drama.

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