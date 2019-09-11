Apple TV Plus will launch in India for Rs 99 a month from November 1, says report: A report in the Bloomberg said that the Apple TV plus will launch in India from November 1 for Rs 99 a month. The US tech giant will now compete with other OTT media services, including Netflix and Amazon Prime Video in India.

Apple TV Plus will launch in India for Rs 99 a month from November 1, says report: Apple TV Plus will be launched in India for Rs 99 a month, a report in the Bloomberg said. On Tuesday, the US tech giant, along with a series of new products, unveiled the Apple TV Plus, which will launch in over 100 countries from November 1. In the US, the services will be available at $4.99 a month. Comparing to the other subscription-based streaming services in India, including Netflix and Amazon, the subscription fee for the upcoming Apple TV plus is going to be the cheapest.

Recently, Netflix began the mobile-only streaming plan in India, offering a subscription for only Rs 199 a month. On the other hand, Amazon Prime Video costs Rs 129 a month.

Undoubtedly, Apple TV Plus will compete with the already existing streaming services in the market. After China, India has the highest number of users on the Internet, which is 500 million users. It shows that the US tech giant will definitely try to capture the market like other Over-the-top media services.

ALSO READ: Apple TV Plus service launching on November 1 at Rs 358 per month

During the launch event in Cupertino, California, Apple CEO Tim Cook also announced that Apple will give a month free subscription to the customers buying an iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, or iPod touch.

Apple TV Plus will launch with nine original series including The Morning Show, See, Dickinson, and For All Mankind among others. While The Morning Show will feature Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, See will feature Game of Thrones fame Jason Momoa.

Apart from Apple TV Plus, Apple also launched the iPhone 11 series, Apple Arcade, and Apple Watch Series 5. The launch of the new iPhone series had created a hype in the market before its scheduled launch. People across the globe have been waiting for the launch of the new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App